Vernon company's products will soon be available at Canadian Tire stores across the country

Photo: TNB Naturals

A Vernon-based company's product will soon be hitting the shelves at Canadian Tire.

TNB Naturals, which produces CO2 generators, announced Wednesday that it’s finalized a deal with the retail giant.

Founder and CEO of TNB Naturals, Travis Rypkema, says being a part of Canadian Tire’s inventory is massive for TNB.

"It's a testament to the quality and effectiveness of our products, and we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to reach even more growers across the country,” he said.

“With Canadian Tire's reputation for excellence and our commitment to innovation, it's a perfect match."

The initiative to get into the national chain has been led by Rypkema, along with co-owner Josh Brazier and sales specialist Daryll Antonishak.

“Joining Canadian Tire represents not only a milestone in our company's history but also a testament to the power of perseverance and the belief in our vision. We are excited to continue this journey and bring our products to even more households across Canada,” said Brazier.

What is TNB Naturals?

TNB Naturals is known for its CO2 generator “The Enhancer,” which provides high and usable levels of CO2 to plants with no added equipment.

According to TNB Naturals, CO2 is crucial for photosynthesis and maximizing plant yields. The company says CO2 is often overlooked as an essential fundamental of plant growth.

The company’s product lineup now includes an eco-friendly refill pack, and granular pH UP & DOWN. The TNB Naturals line offers a “comprehensive solution” for nurturing healthy and thriving plants.

TNB Naturals is currently available in over 30 countries around the world, and will soon be available at Canadian Tires across the country.

According to TNB, the company started in a garage with nothing more than an idea and a dream.