Burglary suspect caught sleeping at site of Vernon break and enter, police say

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo

In what RCMP say is an unusual situation, officers responding to a break and enter in Vernon arrived on scene to catch their suspect napping.

Vernon Mounties received a report on Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. of a break and enter that occurred overnight at a business on Waddington Drive.

Staff had arrived at the business to find that someone had forced their way into the store overnight and rummaged through tools and other merchandise.

Police said officers attended the scene and discovered the intruder was still inside the building, not trying to escape but rather fast asleep on a storage shelf in the back of the business. Mounties said the “slumbering suspect” was woken and taken into custody without incident.

“The effort of breaking in and all the stress of the crime must have really tuckered him out,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Emptying display cabinets and sorting and stockpiling all of his loot left him so exhausted he decided to steal a few minutes of shut-eye before continuing with his heist, but completely overslept.”

The 46-year old suspect, whose name has not been made public, made an initial appearance in court Tuesday. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.