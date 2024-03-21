North Okanagan residents once again encouraged to show up on wheels for youth mental health

Photo: CMHA Vernon & District

North Okanagan residents once again encouraged to get on their bikes to support their community.

Ride Don’t Hide is returning to Vernon on June 9 at Polson Park. The event supports youth mental health and all funds raised go to the Youth Integrated Services Hub.

“Ride Don’t Hide is a celebration of our North Okanagan community and a clear demonstration of how we rally behind our friends and neighbours,” said Julia Payson CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

“Helping youth help themselves with wellness and education is increasingly important.”

This year, the event aims to raise $80,000 this year after bringing in $50,000 in 2023.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available for the event, interested people can reach out to [email protected].

“We are excited about Ride Don’t Hide as it brings the community together through physical activity while creating awareness about our mental health journeys,” said Payson. “Mental health is an everyday experience for many of our youth and we want to ensure programs and services are available when they need it.”

Registration is now open for Ride Don’t Hide. The event welcomes cyclists and non-cyclists alike to walk or ride as an individual or in a team. There’s six routes ranging from 1.2 to 50 kilometres.

Registration currently costs $45 for adults and youth, and will jump to $55 when early bird registration ends April 30. Registration costs $15 for children 12 and under, all ages can register online here.