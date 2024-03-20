Dust advisory continues in Vernon with elevated dust in the air

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo

Dust remains in the wind in Vernon, and so the area's dust advisory continues.

The alert, initially issued on Tuesday morning by the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health, says dusty conditions are being caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

The level of PM10 (particulate matter with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers) dropped slightly from Tuesday’s measurement. On Wednesday PM10 measured an average of 50.8 micrograms per cubic metre over 24 hours, while Tuesday it was at 53.

The provincial objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

While nearly at the provincial objective, the dust advisory remains in place until further notice.

Exposure to particulate matter is especially a concern for people with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes, as well as respiratory infections such as COVID, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

The full advisory can be found online here, and current air quality observations and information about the health effects of air pollution can be found online here.