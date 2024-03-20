City of Vernon says street sweeping will continue despite dust advisory

Photo: City of Vernon

Despite a continued dust advisory in Vernon due to traffic kicking up road debris, city street cleaning is continuing.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says staff continually monitor the air quality throughout the sweeping program and balance dust creation with grit removal to limit the effects and duration.

“The City of Vernon employs water application to address dust generation in the valley during debris removal operations,” he said.

“This proactive measure is crucial because in the absence of precipitation, the dry material and climate can exacerbate dust generation, creating additional challenges.”

Crews have been working for several weeks to remove winter road traction debris and minimize the potential for dust in the community. The city’s full spring street sweeping program started on Tuesday now that the forecast shows mainly above freezing temperatures.

Crews will be sweeping seven days a week for the next four to six weeks. The city is reminding residents to slow down and use caution around workers and equipment.

Residents are also asked to look for signage indicating when crews will be sweeping in their area, and to remove their vehicles from streets whenever possible to allow crews to clean the entire roadway.

The city says once spring sweeping is complete it provides year-round street sweeping on arterial and collector routes to ensure active transportation corridors remain unobstructed and safe for use.

Contributed City of Vernon