Vernon RCMP seek public help locating two suspects

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking public help to identify two suspects connected to a theft investigation.

Mounties say two men entered a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street on Feb. 6 at about 3 p.m. The men then “proceeded to steal over $500 in merchandise from the store.”

Police have released images of the duo in hopes the public will be able to assist in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes either individual pictured, or have information that might assist with the investigation, is asked contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-2094.