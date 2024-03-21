Weekend joint search and rescue crews use everything from snowshoes to choppers

Contributed Vernon Search and Rescue

When the sun went down Saturday night, and three people who were traveling in the back country between Oyama and Vernon hadn’t come home yet, RCMP were notified of the missing trio. RCMP then reached out to Vernon Search and Rescue to assist.

VSAR’s Coralie Nairn says the search encompassed much of the Aberdeen Plateau area almost down to Kal Lake and took well over 20 hours to complete. Searchers experienced both early and late spring-like conditions and tracked through snow and mud and all terrain in between.

“We utilized snowmobiles, ATV’s, helicopters, K-9’s, accessed areas by snowshoeing and many a km with good old fashioned 'ground pounding',” Nairn wrote in an Instagram post.

The teams eventually discovered tracks and the snowshoe team took over, following the missing hikers for several kilometres through the night.

When they reached lower elevations, the snow disappeared and so did the tracks.

That’s when K-9 Barrett and his handler from COSAR took over. Several kilometres down a steep forested hillside, the people were found and they eventually walked out with SAR members into a clearing.

“With several hours of hiking in challenging terrain ahead of them, we elected to call our friends @pentictonsar and their Class D heli team.”

This is where technicians wearing what is called a “screamer suit” are seen dangled from a harness hundreds of feet above the ground. They harness their passengers, who in this case were SAR members and the K-9, then airlift them to safety.

Although the hikers were home just before sunrise, the entire operation took over 20 hours including clean up to complete.

VSAR has 15 members out who were joined by 10 COSAR members and their K-9 unit, while Penticton provided the helicopter team. VSAR thanked Graham helicopters who also provided overhead light during the search.