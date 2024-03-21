Fight to allow a broader range of tributes at Vernon cemetery continues as resident files Human Rights Complaint

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Some residents have raised issue with how quickly fresh cut flowers dry out in the Okanagan summer heat

The fight to allow all types of tributes in the Vernon cemetery continues.

In March 2023, Joseph Langlois launched a petition to change the city bylaw. Now, he’s filed a complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of British Columbia. Langlois says he believes the city is violating religious rights and practices by limiting the tributes that can be left at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

“Certain religions have certain practices. Like the Japanese people have certain practices, they leave offerings … that's all gone,” said Langlois, adding that other religions and organizations leave tributes as well.

“People leave rosaries and the military leaves medals and coins and stuff, and that's all gone.”

Pushback against the bylaw has been happening for over a year now, since the bylaw's grace period ended and tributes were removed in March 2023. According to the bylaw, from March 15 to Oct. 15 only fresh-cut floral arrangements in approved holders are permitted. Anything else with be – according to the city – "respectfully removed."

The City of Vernon has maintained that the bylaw has considered the safety of staff and the public, and environmental impacts.

Langlois says he’s filed the complaint and is now waiting to hear back from the tribunal to see if they accept it. From there an official hearing would take place if the tribunal takes the case.

Carolyn Baldridge with the city of Vernon said, "At present, the City is unaware of any official complaints filed with the Human Rights Tribunal. As this matter could potentially be subject to legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for the City to comment."