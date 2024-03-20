Vernon's Hot Bread Shoppe will have its baked goods featured in an upcoming Christmas movie

Photo: Instagram/Hot Bread Shoppe

Vernon will once again be featured in a Christmas movie, but this time it’s the city's charming baked goods on display.

Shayla Cole co-owns Hot Bread Shoppe, and said the store was asked to make baked goods for a Christmas movie starring someone who’s become synonymous with the genre: Candace Cameron Bure.

Cole said she finished all of the baking late Monday evening, and ended up making six lattice fruit pies, 36 cookies and nine giant gingerbread pieces.

“I took on this project since our full time bakers have a ton on their plate already, but I didn’t want to give up this awesome opportunity,” Cole said.

She said it was a lot of hard work to get everything together. Cole is “basically a full-time stay at home mom at the moment,” and said she’d go bake pies from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. after her kids went to bed. Her husband would stay home with the kids at night while she baked.

“This is a shift that I’m just starting to do, to be able to bake and help out with some new items at the bakery,” Cole said.

“It makes for a long day as I’m home all day with the kids, but it’s also a great outlet for me to be able to get to be creative and be by myself for a few hours. It was a lot of fun, and I’m really glad to have been given the opportunity.”

The film — featuring Cole’s pies — is expected to premier sometime in December, on a streaming service yet to be determined. Cole said she’s super excited to see the film when it’s out.