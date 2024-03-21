Community radio station needs money for transmitter before CRTC licence pulls plug

Photo: ValleyFM Community radio station fundraising for transmitter to go "On Air"

The volunteers behind Vernon’s community radio station are hoping to raise money for a transmitter that allows their listeners to actually tune into 97.9 FM.

Right now, Valley FM can only be accessed online and if they can’t get on air by September 1, 2024, the CRTC, or Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission, could pull the radio station’s license.

“We are in an existential crisis,” says Marv Machura who hosts the Western Canadian music segment. “We need a minimum of $25,000 to get that transmitter up and running, otherwise we’ll have to start from square one all over again.”

Machura admits the death of the station’s founder, Gord Leighton, this past summer left some big shoes to fill but despite the loss, the team of volunteers is “bravely moving forward.”

Garry Molitwenik has taken over as the Vernon Radio Society’s leader, “We are asking for everyone’s help to ‘Power the Tower’ and get 97.9 Valley FM on the air!” All money raised will be used to purchase, install, and maintain the radio transmitter.

The actual tower the radio station will use is located on Pottery Road and was gifted to the society by Kal Tire, according to Machura.

Society members have been working diligently since 2017 to get an alternative radio station up and running in the city and in 2020, the CRTC granted a license to broadcast. What remains is the actual transmitter to allow listeners to turn the dial on their radios to 97.9 FM.

Molitwenik explains, “We need all our community partners and community radio supporters to come together to get us on air. All donations are appreciated and needed to take us forward and establish us on the airwaves of our city.”