North Okanagan residents could be paying 3.4 per cent higher property taxes

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Taxes could be going up by 3.4 per cent for homeowners in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Staff will present RDNO directors with a 2024 budget at Wednesday’s Board of Director meeting. The budget calls for the property tax increase, with the report stating it “compares favourably to the current rate of inflation.”

The total proposed budget is $130.2 million, increased from $111.9 million in 2023.

The 2024 tax requisition is $22.0 million, up $1.1 million (or 5.2 per cent) from $20.9 million in 2023. The increase comes in part from the RDNO’s tax base growth of about 1.8 per cent.

The tax impact for individual property owners is highly variable, says the staff report, with increases impacted by the following:

The municipality or electoral area in which the property is located, regional services the jurisdiction participates in, and any budget changes for those services.

The property's change in assessed value relative to the average in that jurisdiction.

The change in total assessed value of the property’s municipality or electoral area relative to the change in other municipalities and electoral areas.

Any local area services that the property is located within, and any budget changes to those services.

The financial plan must be adopted by March 31 each year.

Tax base growth is the result of new construction and development, which mitigates the tax impact to individual taxpayers.

Vernon taxpayers pay the largest share of the RDNO budget, and many services only apply in some parts of the regional district.

The full report can be read online here.