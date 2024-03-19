Helicopter arrives at Vernon airport to awaiting rescue crews

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A helicopter arrived at the Vernon airport where emergency crews were at the ready.

Rescue crews were on standby for a possible patient transfer to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Castanet reporter Tracey Prediger was on scene and says the patient appeared to be able to walk and talk. All three people transported by helicopter were dressed in ski gear but only one man was transferred to the ambulance.

The reason the patient required a helicopter are not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.