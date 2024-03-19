Failed parking attempt caused vehicle to go over embankment near Vernon apartment building

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE 1:41 p.m.

A failed parking attempt caused an SUV to drive over an embankment on Centennial Drive in Vernon, confirms RCMP.

"The driver of the vehicle, a blue Toyota Rav4, was trying to park their vehicle when they made an error and overshot the spot and drove down the embankment," said Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP.

"One other vehicle was damaged and no injuries were reported."

RCMp received a call at about 10:10 a.m. and frontline officers responded to the single vehicle collision on Centennial Drive near 35th Street.

ORIGINAL 10:34 a.m.

A car has gone over an embankment at an apartment building on Centennial Drive in Vernon.

Vernon fire services, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services are on scene. The driver and/or occupants appear to be out of the vehicle.

The details of the incident are unknown at this time.

Traffic is not impacted by the incident.

-with files from Tracey Prediger