Dust advisory issued as traffic stirs up materials causing an air quality drop in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A dust advisory has been issued for the Vernon area.

The alert, issued by the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health, says dusty conditions are being caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until rain, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns happens.

The level of PM10 (particulate matter with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers) was measured at 53 micrograms per cubic metre in Vernon. The provincial objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

The alert is in effect until further notice.

The dirty air is of particular concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes, as well as respiratory infections such as COVID, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Read the full advisory online here. Current air quality observations and information about the health effects of air pollution can be found online here.