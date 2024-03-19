Vernon hospital now has 2 CT scanners and patient space to double patient capacity

Photo: Interior Health Patient capacity doubles with additional CT scanner at Vernon hospital

No one knows better than Leanne Ramsey just how important access to a CT scan can be. The young mom and mental health worker was given three cancer diagnoses in three years and needed 15 CT scans during her journey back to health.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the early diagnoses that I received through CT scans,” said Ramsey, who became a vocal champion of a project aimed at adding two next generation CT machines at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“Just think how many more people now have access to life-saving treatment thanks to this important initiative,” Ramsey said.

The initiative was a joint effort by Interior Health and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

“Improving access to life-saving medical imaging has been a top priority for the foundation in our partnership with IH in recent years,” said VJH Foundation executive director, Kate McBrearty.

“Population growth and increasing demand for CT scans had pushed our old machine to its limits and CT expansion was identified as an area of crucial need.”

Replaces aging equipment

The space and radiology staff to run the new machines was created after the replacement of the first scanner in 2022. Having two scanners is expected to enhance response times for emergency and trauma patients.

“It’s a testament to the remarkable generosity of our donors and our wonderful community that we were able to raise the $6.3M needed in record time,” said McBrearty.

A $1M anonymous gift was the spark for the foundation to take on this project. The campaign went public during the annual Light a Bulb appeal in 2022. The foundation reached its goal months head of schedule due to an "outpouring of generosity."

“People living in Vernon and the surrounding areas will have increased access to crucial and timely diagnosis with this additional CT scanner,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “Our government is expanding team-based health care, reducing wait times for patients, and increasing state-of-the-art care for those who need it most across the province. We deeply appreciate the generosity and dedication of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and thank them for all they do to strengthen health care.”

IH explains a CT scanner is a medical imaging device that uses X-rays and advanced computer processing to produce detailed cross-sectional images of the body's internal structures.

Newer CT scanner technology, like the machines acquired by VJH, produce better, sharper images with faster scan times, and enable medical teams to see inside the body without operating.

Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care, and MLA for Vernon-Monashee, Harwinder Sandhu says this is great news for the people of Vernon.

Greater access - less invasive surgery

Not only will more patients at VJH have access to life-saving treatment, Medical teams will also have greater ability to perform non-invasive procedures reducing pressure on operating rooms and decreasing patient recovery times.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to promoting health and well-being for all, by improving access to innovative and improved technology for Vernon and area residents in their community,” said Andrew Hughes, executive director of clinical programs, laboratory, medical imaging and pharmacy for Interior Health. “This is technology that can help healthcare providers diagnose and plan treatments for patients. Embracing innovation and replacing aging equipment are important priorities to maintain a high standard of care.”

In 2023, VJH conducted a total of 26,850 CT scans, averaging approximately 2,237 scans per month. Approximately 52 per cent of scans were for emergency or inpatients and 48% for outpatients.

“The CT expansion is a huge investment in patient care, but it’s also a significant investment in our staff,” said Dr. Adam Weathermon, former department head of Imaging at VJH and VJH Foundation campaign cabinet member. “As physicians and medical staff, we all want to provide the best possible care. Having access to this innovative, life-saving technology in a bright, open welcoming space means we can do a better job of caring for our patients."