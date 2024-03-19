Road work starts back up in Coldstream after stopping due to the weather last year

Photo: District of Coldstream Diagram showing Coldstream Creek Road closed to all by local traffic

Coldstream Creek Road will be closed to motorists aside from local traffic starting Tuesday, as construction work starts back up.

The District of Coldstream says work by Copcan Ltd. resumed on Monday, with the road closure in effect as of Tuesday.

“These works will see the completion of the water main and road reconstruction project that started in 2023, which was interrupted by weather and freezing temperatures last November,” said the district in a news release.

The district is advising that crews will be raising manhole lids, catch basin grates, and water main valve covers. The work will also include sweeping and prepping the road for the second lift of pavement.

“To facilitate these works and to minimize confusion during construction, Coldstream Creek Road will be open to local traffic only, starting March 19, 2024,” reads the release. “The ‘local traffic only zone’ will span from McClounie Road to Ormsby Drive, as shown on the diagram.”

Paving is expected to be completed by April 5.

The district asks the public to obey all signage and on-site personnel.