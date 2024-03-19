Regional District of North Okanagan spent just under $30k for failed mosquito control referendum

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of advanced polls for referendum

Nearly $30,000 was spent on the mosquito referendum for the Enderby area.

Stephen Banmen, RDNO general manager of finance, says the referendum had a total budget of $30,000 and is estimated to have cost $29,000.

“We are still waiting for some advertising invoices to arrive, but we can make a much better estimate now,” said Banmen.

“The current estimated cost is $29,000. This is not the exact final figure, but a reasonable estimate of where the final cost will land. The total cost of $29,000 included $13,500 of out-of-pocket external costs, plus another $15,500 internally allocated staff time.”

The official voting results show the majority of residents in Electoral Area F voted no for Regional District of North Okanagan to adopt a mosquito control service establishment bylaw. Out of 1,346 total valid votes cast 1,232 voted no and only 114 votes were for the control.

The failed bylaw would have established a "service within the boundary of Electoral Area F to control mosquito larval habitats within specific areas of the Shuswap River floodplain to prevent the spread of mosquitos.”

The failed referendum is the second attempt by the RDNO to get the proposal through. Originally it sought the alternate approval process which requires 10 per cent of eligible voters to submit forms in opposition to the proposal. In this case, 1,187 electors were opposed, or 30.7 per cent.

The failed AAP left the RDNO with the choice of abandoning the project, or sending it to referendum. Now, the referendum has also failed to establish the mosquito control.

Prior to the referendum taking place, residents of the Enderby area questioned why elected officials would approve spending $30,000 to continue the process when such a large number wrote in to oppose the proposal for the AAP.

Chief Administrative Officer David Sewell said the problem with the AAP was it only encouraged people against the proposal to come forward. Where a referendum allowed more voters to weigh in.