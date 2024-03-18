Indoor skate park returns to Vernon Curling Club this April

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Curling Club will once again transform into a temporary indoor skate park this summer.

Greater Recreation Services announced a soft opening of April 8 for the skate park, with limited features available. All decks, ramps and rails will be available when the skate park fully opens on June 8.

The city says the indoor environment is designed to be entry level.

“The skate park fills a need in the community for a space to learn the sport,” said Shayne Wright, manager of community recreation. “It’s driven by the community, and thanks to the support of the Vernon Association for Skateboard Enthusiasts (VASE) specifically, it has become a place [to] learn and have fun.”

The skate park will operate Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a beginner hour scheduled between 5 and 6 p.m. before the open skate from 6 to 8 p.m.

Recreation Services will also be offering skateboard lessons as registered programs this spring and summer for youth and adults.

All skate park users will need to sign a waiver either online or at the Recreation Centre front desk. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign for them.

Once registered, a skater will receive a Skateboard Access Pass free of charge that they will show to the Park Supervisor each time they attend.

More information about recreation services can be found online here.