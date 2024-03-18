Lumby wildfire caused by human activity, clean up burn that got out of control

Photo: BCWS

A clean up fire that "got away" from a resident caused the wildfire near Lumby Sunday afternoon, confirms Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

“It was a person just doing some clean up, little fires, that kind of stuff,” said Calyton. “It was drier than he even thought it was going to be and it just got away on him.”

Clayton says this serves as a reminder to residents to be prepared when conducting clean up burns.

He advising people to take proper precautions because it’s dry.

“Make sure you have the proper tools, water. Even though he had some there, it just was more than he can handle, then it got away on him,” said Clayton about Sunday’s wildfire.

As of Monday morning, the Creighton Valley Road wildfire is under control according to BC Wildfire Service. Clayton said crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots with BCWS, BX, Enderby and Lumby fire on site.

Clayton says it’s early for something like this to happen.

“This type of stuff usually happens mid-April type thing,” said Clayton. “In discussion with BC Wildfire, we're all kind of agreeing: this is early for this type of thing.”

The fire was first reported in the early afternoon Sunday and grew from .0009 to 3 hectares in a matter of hours before confirmed as being held by the end of the evening.