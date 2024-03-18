Explosive Disposal Unit called in over possible unexploded mortar round in Kalamalka Provincial Park

Photo: Contributed

A section of Kalamalka Provincial Park was cordoned off on Thursday, as a possible unexploded mortar round was investigated.

“On March 14, 2024, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were alerted to a possible unexploded mortar round located in a creek bed in the Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Provincial Park,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP.

“Police cordoned off the area while the Canadian Armed Forces' Explosive Disposal Unit attended.”

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP had previously told Castanet that the area has historically been used as a training area for the military and a firing range for mortars and other ordnance.

Recently, another possible unexploded ordnance was discovered on Feb. 8 near a hiking trail in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

Terleski has said finding military items are not uncommon due to the history of the area. Military ordnance has been found throughout North Okanagan, including the Okanagan Indian Band land.

As for the item reported on March. 14, Finn said the military Explosive Disposal Unit did not provide Vernon RCMP with an update on the what they thought the item was.

Castanet has reached out to the Department of National Defence for more information.