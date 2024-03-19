Organic, GF and dairy free options now ready for pick up with new Vernon-based meal prep service

Photo: John McInnins MyChef offers local organic meal prep service

Anyone looking for a healthier alternative to drive thru’s and greasy fast food might be interested in a new organic meal prep service in Vernon.

John McInnis runs MyChef, and hopes to spread the word about his new cooking venture.

“I’ve always loved food,” says McInnins who makes all of his meals from scratch in the culinary space of Little Plum at 2913 30th Ave, Vernon BC.

“I was looking for a way to bring a vegan, organic twist to Vernon without opening a restaurant,” he says.

After working in a popular gluten and dairy free restaurant in Penticton, McInnis experienced the rush of a restaurant and knew he wanted to take more time creating quality meals.

“When you are working in a restaurant, you have to pump stuff out really quickly and sometimes the quality suffers and I didn’t want that,” he says. Instead, he prefers to make everything himself; grinding his own spices and staying away from pre-packaged sauces.

McInnis prefers sticking to a once a week meal prep service to guarantee a quality product for people too busy to cook for themselves.

When asked what he would recommend, McInnis is particularly proud of his recently perfected vegan meatballs and his teriyaki chicken. The meal prep service offers organic, locally sourced, gluten, dairy and seed oil free options for customers.

More information on MyChef, John McInnis, and his menu can be found here. Orders have to be placed on Fridays for pick ups on Sunday between 4 and 7 p.m.