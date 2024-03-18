Scott Anderson seeks party nod to represent new riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee as CPC

Photo: Contributed Anderson puts name forward as candidate for CPC in new riding

A former two-term Vernon city councillor is looking for a nod to become a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).

Scott Anderson plans to put his name forward as a nominee for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

The new riding will come into being when an election is called sometime after April 22, 2024.

Before Anderson can run for the CPC federally, he must first be elected by party members.

“The first step is the most important step,” said Anderson. “In order to become the candidate, I need to earn the vote of the majority of CPC members in the new riding. Only Conservative party members are able to vote for the nominee they want to represent them,” he says urging supporters to become card carrying members of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Helping Anderson over this first hurdle would then allow him to run against other parties as the CPC candidate in the new riding.

“This nomination race will not be easy, and I ask for the support of everyone who wants to have a firm voice in Ottawa,” said Anderson.

Anderson is being publicly endorsed by several former Members of Parliament, including Darrel Stinson, a former MP from Vernon, and John Duncan, a former cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

“I’m grateful for the trust and support of so many accomplished conservative politicians at the federal level,” said Anderson. “I’m deeply honoured that each one of them publicly trusts me to carry their torch into the future.”

Anderson is a North Okanagan business owner, former two-term City Councillor in Vernon and interim Leader of the BC Conservatives.

“I have experience, both at our local/provincial level and at the federal level, and the drive to bring our regional concerns to Ottawa,” said Anderson. “I’m also blessed with the support of an excellent campaign team, who have a real enthusiasm for making things better in the new riding.”

Along with his scholastic achievements that include an honours degree in international relations and philosophy, Anderson boasts a military background which saw him serve as a Captain with the BC Dragoons and as a member of the CAF Public Affairs branch in Ottawa.

“Bringing a common sense viewpoint back to Ottawa is only part of the job of MP as I see it,” said Anderson. “Your member of Parliament should also have the courage and conviction to speak up and bring your voice to Ottawa and that’s what I intend to do.”

Mel Arnold, the current North Okanagan-Shuswap MP – in which Vernon currently falls until riding changes come into effect – has already said he would like to represent the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding, leaving an opening for different representation in the new riding.