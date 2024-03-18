Okanagan man breaks time record for running 52 kilometres from Coldstream to Kelowna

Chelsey Mutter

An Okanagan man has broken the record for time taken to run from Coldstream to Kelowna.

Robert Brown drove to Coldstream Sunday morning with his parents and girlfriend to attempt to run the 52 kilometre stretch in under four hours.

"I just think running is so great, and it's brought me so many benefits in my life, both from the physical and the personal development side," said Brown.

"Whether it's running or biking, I think everyone has to take advantage of living here. It's amazing place, we're so lucky."

Fastest Known Time is a website that does what the name implies: tracks the fastest known times of routes. The Okanagan Rail Trail stretch from Coldstream to Kelowna used to have a time record of 4:08:03, but Brown says he beat that.

Running the 52 kilometres in just 3:52:46.

He’ll send the Strava (a popular running route tracker app) tracked route to FTK to verify before the record is officially updated on the website.

Brown says he hopes to encourage others to get out and enjoy the Okanagan. He also hopes to make more people aware of FKT and the records to be beat out there.

His parents biked alongside him on e-bikes while his girlfriend drove back and forth. She got a bit of a run in herself, about 35 km Brown estimated.

When asked how he planned to reward himself when he beat the record, Brown said his mom had chili waiting for him.

"My mom has a pot of chili in a crock pot," said Brown. "I'm looking forward to that, that's my celebration."

To keep an eye on the record visit the Fastest Known Time website.