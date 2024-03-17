Structure fire on 25th Avenue in Vernon knocked down by Fire Services

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Fire crews working on a home at 25th Ave.

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.

The City of Vernon says the structure fire on 25th Avenue was burning on the back deck of a residential home near 37th Street and 25th Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a covered back deck was “heavily involved in fire, extending to the house.’

“The fire was spotted by neighbours who promptly reported it, which enabled crews to quickly get to the scene and bring the fast-moving fire under control,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Early notification and a quick response enabled a successful fire knock down.”

A release from the city says crews were able to contain the fire at its origin and stop the extension to the home minimizing structure damage.

No injuries have been reported, and both RCMP and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m.

Crews are still battling a structure fire on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The source of the fire appears to be on the backside of the house where firefighters are directing most of their attention.

A least seven firefights have been spotted spraying into the smoke and ripping down wooden deck fencing. RCMP and BC EHS are also on scene.

Traffic is slowed on 25th avenue headed eastbound as fire engines are blocking one lane.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information.

Photo: Vera Gerke

ORIGINAL 4:02 p.m.

Smoke is pouring out from a Vernon home along 25th Avenue.

The Vernon Fire Department is on the scene along with Emergency Health Services.

Castanet has a reporter at the scene.

At this time there are no visible flames, but there is heavy thick smoke.

More details to come...