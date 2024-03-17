Lumby fire discovered Sunday afternoon now being 'held'

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

BC Wildfire confirms the wildfire burning near Lumby is now 'held'.

Being Held

At this stage, the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under prevailing conditions.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.

Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton says the lack of wind has helped crews battling the wildfire near Lumby.

“At this point in time. We're fairly confident we have it held but there's no wind right now, so that could change,” said Clayton. “At this point in time we have it held but definitely not under control yet.”

He says the fire is burning rank one and two with a few areas burning a rank three, and that it’s steep ground.

There are no structures at immediate risk, but there are some relatively close by.

Lumby crews and BC Wildfire Service Crews are battling the fire which broke out Sunday afternoon and grew to 3 hectares by about 4 p.m.

UPDATE 4:37 p.m.

The wildfire outside Lumby has grown to 3 hectares in size, according to an update to the BC Wildfire Service website.

The suspected cause has also been updated to have been started by humans or human activity.

BCWS told Castanet earlier this afternoon that the fire was on the border of the Lumby Fire Department jurisdiction.

The wildfire service said it was sending a response officer and initial attack crew to assist the fire department.

ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.

A spot sized wildfire is reportedly burning outside of Lumby, near Creighton Valley Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Services website, the fire was discovered at about 1:10 p.m. and is 0.009 hectares in size.

It’s currently listed as out of control and appears to be about 15 kilometres southeast of Lumby.

The suspected cause is under investigation.