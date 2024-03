Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A spot sized wildfire is reportedly burning outside of Lumby, near Creighton Valley Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Services website, the blaze was discovered at about 1:10 p.m. and is 0.009 hectares in size.

It’s currently listed as out of control and appears to be about 15 kilometres southeast of Lumby.

The suspected cause is under investigation.