Commonage road re-opens to Vernon public, no more detours

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A detour sign alerted drivers to turn left onto Highway 97 from Bailey Road while Commonage Road was closed from March 11-17.

Commonage Road is re-opening today.

In a press release, the City of Vernon says that as of noon on Sunday, Commange Road is once again open to traffic.

“However, motorists are advised of a traffic pattern change for a portion of Commonage Road in the 500 Block, adjacent to Roses Pond,” reads the release. “Single lane alternating traffic during the day, while construction continues, and two-way traffic during the evenings.”

Delays are expected for motorists and the city is reminding residents to slow down and obey traffic control personnel and signage in the area.

The road closure and subsequent detour was cause for concern for some residents as it required them to turn left onto Highway 97 from Bailey Road. Both the City of Vernon and Predator Ridge acknowledged the concerns while maintaining the detour was a short-term necessity.

“The recent full closure of Commonage Road was required to allow crews to connect the newly installed spray irrigation pipe to an existing pipe,” reads the city press release.

An alternate detour was sent out by the Predator Ridge Community Safety Committee, which advised motorists to turn right onto Highway 97 and turn around in Oyama.

The spray irrigation system is expected to be back in service within the next few weeks with the overall project to be wrapped up in mid-April.