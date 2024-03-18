A Speakeasy is opening this month in Vernon

Contributed Local Losers Underground

A speakeasy is opening up in Vernon.

The Powerhouse Speakeasy is a team effort between Local Losers Underground and the Powerhouse Theatre and is set to open on March 21 at 2901 35 Ave.

The inaugural show will welcome Christopher Atkins and Tractor Beam for a night of live music beginning at 7 p.m. A news release from Local Losers says "as the name implies" the speakeasy will be up and running with “special concoctions.”

“We are thrilled to bring Christopher Atkins back to Vernon for our first collaboration with the Powerhouse Theatre! It's an amazing, community-rooted organization, and we are excited to produce shows in their space,” said Noah MacLeod with Local Losers Underground.

“We are bringing back Christopher Atkins from Victoria with the newest incarnation of his band. As well he’s also being joined by new friends, Tractor Beam, who hails from New York City and Toronto. Join us in welcoming all these characters back to our little town. They will surely put on an absolutely incredible show; we can't wait to share their music with you!”

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online here. According to the website, there’s only 25 tickets remaining.