Stench of rotten eggs in downtown Vernon is not a concern says city

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Reports of rotten egg smell in downtown Vernon caused resident concern on Sunday morning

Something smelly is going on in downtown Vernon.

But according to the City of Vernon it’s not a cause for concern.

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has been notified and an investigation has shown no signs of natural gas in the area. The cause of the odour is believed to be associated to a regular business process in the area,” said city spokesperson Josh Winquist.

“Out of an abundance of caution Fortis BC has also been notified.”

Multiple reports of a rotten-egg smell came in early Sunday morning, causing concern that there might be a gas leak somewhere downtown.

Reports placed the smell in the downtown core, along 30th Avenue and near the bus stop.

Other than its unpleasantness, the stench is simply a bad smell related to regular business processes the city says.

Castanet has reached out to Fortis BC but has yet to receive a response.