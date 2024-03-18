Funtastic Sports Society taking applications for Community Investment Grant Program

Photo: Facebook

The Funtastic Sports Society has money to give away through the community grant program.

The annual Vernon Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival takes place June 28 to July 1.

Funds raised at the event are given back to the community and grant applications are now being taken for 2024.

Society president Jamie Austin said the mission of Funtastic is, “Building a better community through sport.”

Since 1985, more than $2.4 million in donations have been distributed and since the inception of the Funtastic Community Investment Grant Program in 2009, more than $275,000 has been donated for financial support to non-profit sport, recreation and community organizations of a sport nature serving Greater Vernon.

Successful applicants will have an emphasis on projects that will continue to support the growth of sport and recreation in the region.

The grants help cover expenses such as equipment and capital costs for sports-related activities.

The applications and criteria are available on the Funtastic website.

Deadline for applications is May 30.

Additional opportunities to support the grant program is to purchase a raffle ticket and 50/50 ticket sales that will be on sale shortly with the draws taking place June 29 to 30.

People can support Funtastic by registering a team, purchasing music tickets, volunteering or becoming a sponsor .

Funtastic A&W Music tickets are available on the Funtastic website from $40 to $60 a night or $100 for the weekend. A full line up of the bands is available on the Funtastic website.

For any additional information, music tickets, team registration click here, call 250 558 7756 or email. [email protected].