Vernon teen at BC Children's Hospital battling rare and serious ailment

Photo: GoFundMe

Averi Morey is in the fight of her life – again.

The Vernon teen is in BC Children's Hospital with a severe and rare condition called aplastic anemia, something she has been dealing with since she was 12 years old back in 2020.

To help the family with mounting expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched.

Averi’s parents, Tyler and Jerica Armitage, alongside Matthew and Brittany Morey, “have been unwavering pillars of strength throughout this challenging time. However, amidst the relentless pursuit of providing the best care for Averi, they are facing immense financial strain,” a statement on the GoFundMe page says.

“The sheer gravity of Averi’s medical needs is compounded by the absence from work for both sets of parents. The strain of managing multiple trips, extended stays at the Ronald McDonald House, and caring for their other children is a monumental task, both emotionally and financially.”

On March 13, an update on Averi’s condition was posted by her mother.

“Averi has already had one surgery to insert a central line, in order for her to receive her conditioning treatment. She will also have a feeding tube inserted in the coming weeks - a side effect of her treatment will be sores in her mouth and throat that will make it extremely difficult for her to eat,” Jerica wrote.

“Her treatment consists of immune suppression therapy, chemotherapy and total body radiation. She will be put into an isolation room with sealed doors and have droplet contact protocols. This girl is going to be on lockdown. Her side effects are going to be intense. This is risky and comes with potential life-long side effects for Averi - which are ‘rare’ but we already live in rare disease land - so it doesn’t seem so distant for us.”

The family expects to be at Children's Hospital for up to six months and the challenges will continue when the teen comes home.

“Special cleaning protocols for our house, medications that cost thousands of dollars a month and will burn through our extended health, multiple trips back and forth once we’re home, the need for to be off work until she’s better - it’s so much,” Jerica says. “We need her to live. And we need everyone’s help to accomplish this because transplant is her last option. There are no other treatments and so this has to work because we can’t exist in a world that Averi isn’t apart of.

“I share these details to show how important financial support is for families with sick kids. It’s not easy to bear your financial soul for everyone to see, but it’s the reality we exist in and every bit does and has helped.”