People lined up down the street for second annual Taste of Downtown Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It's safe to say the second annual Taste of Downtown Vernon is a smashing success.

People lined up around the block Saturday for the Downtown Vernon Association event that features 15 eateries from throughout the city centre.

Despite the high volume of people, Peter Kaz, with the DVA, said after a few tweaks from last year's event “traffic flow is wonderful.”

Kaz said entry to the event at the Elks Hall is free and food tickets are $2 each.

“And outside of the Elks Hall there is a large events tent with bands playing,” Kaz said.

The Taste of Downtown Vernon wraps up at 3 p.m.