Vernon School District will see some staff changes for the next school year

There are some changes coming to School District 22.

The Vernon School District has some career change opportunities due to staff movement.

Supt. Christine Perkins said retirements usually allow for movement throughout the district, but there are no retirements in spring of 2024.

“Transfers are beneficial to the individuals involved and the district in order to build capacity and for career development. The establishment of a principal and vice-principal pool means we can call someone up more quickly as they are prepared in advance,” Perkins said, adding the changes will take effect on Aug. 1.

“The principal and vice-principal pool will be utilized to cover early retirements, illness, or other leaves.”

Some of the upcoming changes are: