Opal mine near Vernon produced both common and precious varieties

Photo: Vernon Museum Left, Richard Hopkins of Oregon digging for opals at the Okanagan Opals site in 1995; Right, an example of a fire opal courtesy of Wikimedia user Dpulitzer.

The Greater Vernon area boasts a rich mining history, from gold and silver to coal and quartz.

It is also home to one of Canada's most significant opal discoveries.

In the early 1990s, Bob Yorke-Hardy and Glen Grywacheski stumbled upon a trove of opals on a sprawling 1,200-acre property nestled along a mountain road on the western shores of Okanagan Lake.

It was Grywacheski's daughter, Carolyn, who unearthed the inaugural precious fire opal, christened the "Thanksgiving Opal" in honour of the day of its discovery.

While smaller opal deposits had been found elsewhere, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Spences Bridge and north of Keremeos, the Vernon site surpassed them in significance. Opals stand out as among the few gemstones that can come in both common and precious varieties, and the Vernon site contained both.

In 1993, Yorke-Hardy launched Okanagan Opal to continue his explorations of this remarkable site. He opened a gift shop at the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 97a, specializing in the sale of cut and polished opals as well as opal jewelry.

As the business flourished, additional pits — the Bluebird and Caramel — were unearthed, solidifying B.C.'s presence on the international gemstone map. Okanagan Opals also offered the public the opportunity to excavate their own rocks at these pits.

Accessing the opals required stripping away layers of grass, soil and shrubbery. Once exposed, the rock was meticulously inspected and broken down, initially with jackhammers and later with a bobcat equipped with a hydraulic rock breaker. Despite advancements, the process remained arduous, as each fragment demanded individual scrutiny for potential gemstones.

Opals discovered in the Okanagan exhibit characteristics akin to those found in Mexico, Honduras, Australia, Oregon and Nevada. Comprised of hydrated amorphous silica, opal is classified as a mineraloid. Common opals come in a range of colours, from white to yellow to amber, while precious fire opals sparkle with iridescent hues resulting from light refraction.