Vernon dust advisory has ended thanks to improved conditions

Air up there is good

Vernon residents can breathe easy, a dust advisory for the area has been lifted.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority has ended the dust advisory that was issued Friday for Vernon due to elevated concentrations of dust.

Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region.

