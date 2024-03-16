Great blue herons have once again returned to the Vernon heronry at the north end of town

Photo: Wayne Emde

The big birds are back.

Social media is buzzing over the return of the Vernon's beloved Great Blue Herons to their summer home.

This is the 37th year the big birds have returned to the heronry in the north end of the city.

The herons suffered greatly during the heat dome of 2021, with several of them dying.

But a Herculean effort by Vernon residents saved many birds by setting up sprinklers in the heronry along with small pools filled with water.

People are reminded not to disturb the big birds and signs have been placed around the heronry telling people the area is off limits.

However, the big birds can be viewed from surrounding streets without disturbing them.

Great Blue Herons are blue-listed, which means they’re of concern, but not yet endangered.

The birds are provincially protected, and their nests and nesting trees are protected year round.

The herons are building their nests right now and preparing to welcome chicks into the world.

Great Blue Herons lay three to five eggs in April or May and the eggs hatch in about 27 days. Within two months, the young birds are able to fly.

According to BC's wildlife at risk website, Great Blue Heron can grown to more than a metre in height. Herons have blue-grey body feathers, a white head, a yellow bill and a black stripe above each eye.

During the breeding season, long plumes at the base of the neck give adults a “hairy-chested” appearance.

Herons living in the wild can reach 23 years of age. They are often seen wading in shallow water searching for food and have been spotted in Swan Lake and other local bodies of water.

Herons feast on fish, some up to 30 cm long, and occasionally they will catch mice and voles in farm fields.