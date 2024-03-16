Rick Trehearne, the driving force behind Vernon's Santas Anonymous, has passed away

Photo: Santas Anonymous Rick Trehearne, the driving force behind Vernon's Santas Anonymous for many years, has passed away.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Rick Trehearne, thousands of children in the North Okanagan were able to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Birthday.

For close to 20 years, Trehearne was the driving force behind Vernon's Santas Anonymous, a non-profit that provided toys for less fortunate children at Christmastime and for their birthdays.

Alan Trevor (Rick) Trehearne passed away on Feb. 29.

Trehearne was a director at Vernon Funeral Home and served as president of Santas Anonymous for years.

During the annual Santas toy run, Trehearne, a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, could be seen astride his Harley Davidson, leading the pack dressed as Old St. Nick.

Santas Anonymous continues to provide hundreds of presents a year and current president Perry Wainwright called Trehearne and “great mentor” and “inspiration.”

Trehearne was the reason Wainwright got involved with the group in the first place.

“It's sad. We are really going to miss him,” said Wainwright.

Trehearne became involved with Santas in the 1990s when the operation was on the brink of collapse.

“He actually kind of saved Santas, I would say,” Wainwright said, adding his friend help secure a location for Santas in the basement of a downtown building, where the group operated out of for several years.

When that location was no longer feasible, Trehearne secured another location, where Santas operates out of to this day.

Trehearne was born on Feb. 27, 1937 in England and lived the majority of his life in Vernon.

Along with Santas, he was active with many other charities and was recognized as a Citizen of the Year in 2008.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Schubert Center, 3505 30th Ave. on May 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

RSVP [email protected].