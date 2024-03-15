City of Vernon crews will be reducing fire risk at downtown park starting Monday

Photo: Google Street View

City of Vernon crews will be reducing the risk of fire in Polson Park starting next week.

As early as Monday, crews will begin mitigating fire fuels along the south-east boundary of Polson Park.

The work includes the thinning of the trees, limbing-up of ladder fuels and removing excess vegetation.

The city is utilizing some of the funding provided by the BC Community Resiliency Investment Program to create improved fire resiliency in the community.

“By reducing fuels in this area of Polson Park, we reduce the threat to public spaces and critical infrastructure, such as Vernon Jubilee Hospital,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart co-ordinator. “Building a fire resilient community takes a community effort. We all have a part to play. These types of projects can reduce the severity and intensity of a fire.”

For this project, city staff will be working alongside Rider Ventures. The work is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Residents and visitors are advised to adhere to any posted signs or instructions while crews complete this important work.

To learn more about the City of Vernon’s FireSmart program, or to book a free FireSmart home assessment, click here.