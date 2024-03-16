Massive Chinook helicopters were based at Vernon Army Camp in 1978

Today's trip down memory lane is a flight into the past.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered footage from 1978 when very large, olive drab birds were in the area.

Vernon's Dale Kermode is to thank for providing footage of the choppers that were stationed at the Vernon DND grounds during mountain exercises.

The colour footage shows the massive CH47 Chinook helicopters flying various operations in the Monashee Mountains.

“The CH47 Chinook helicopter first flew in 1961. It has a crew of three - pilot, copilot, flight engineer or loadmaster. It has a capacity of 33 to 55 troops or 24 stretchers and three attendants, or 24,000 pounds,” Arseneault said.

“The fuselage is 52 feet long with a width of 12 feet. It has a cruising speed of 160 knots and a range of 400 nautical miles with a service ceiling of 20,000 feet.”

Arseneault said the training exercise, called Ex Rox Check, was an opportunity for pilots to become more comfortable with operating at high altitudes and mountainous terrain.

“In addition to the high-altitude mountain and pinnacle touchdowns, the air crews also practiced their capability of rescue hoist training and the crew favourite of water landings,” Arseneault said. “Mountainous terrain provided many challenges, particularly in poor weather and fading light.”

In the following years, American and British army chinook pilots would train alongside their Canadian peers in the Monashees.

The flight and support crews, along with their aircraft, would arrive each summer in mid-August at Vernon Military Camp, also known as the Vernon Army Cadet Camp.

The helicopters were parked on the paved parade square next to Highway 97, the air and ground crews lived in the barracks and their cooks took over the kitchen.

“Those pilots who had previously taken the Okanagan Helicopters Mountain Flying course in the early 1970s would teach the rest of the pilots the special techniques for assessing local winds, up and down drafts, and for planning and executing approaches to mountain landing areas. The flying was demanding but very enjoyable,” said Arseneault, adding that he flew in one of the huge choppers as a cadet.

Flight time from the parade square from Vernon to the Monashees, 45 miles or 74 km away, was about 20 minutes. Monashee Provincial Park and the nearby valleys and mountains were well suited for mountain ops flying with numerous peaks up to 9,800 feet and little population to disturb.

“Peters Lake, Margie Lake and many smaller isolated ponds were calm and provided excellent opportunities for water landings,” Arseneault said.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].