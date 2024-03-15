Vernon RCMP have closed off a section of Kalamalka Park

Photo: Contributed

A section of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park has been cordoned off Friday by RCMP.

There are unconfirmed reports another unexploded ordinance device was found in the Coldstream park that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers.

On Feb. 8 and unexploded ordinance device (UXO) was found near a hiking trail.

“The area historically had been a training area for the military and used as a firing range for mortars and other ordnance. Similar items have been found in the past by park users,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski at the time.

Military ordinance has been found throughout North Okanagan, including the Okanagan Indian Band land.

Castanet has reached out RCMP for comment.