Crash at intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue in Vernon Friday afternoon slows traffic

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Emergency crews were called the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue in Vernon Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident.

Police, Vernon Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance crews responded to the call at around 1:45 p.m.

Traffic along Highway 97 was slowed, but the road remained open as crews tended to the situation. Some traffic along 48th Avenue was detoured around the scene.

It is not known how the accident happened or if anyone was injured.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.