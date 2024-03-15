Vernon family wrapping up another travelling adventure with young twins in tow

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's globe-trotting family are wrapping up another amazing adventure.

Tyson and Shannon, and their five-year-old twins Bexley and Lidija, are on the tail end of a weeks-long trip through Central America.

Last year, the adventurous family hiked to the base camp of Mt. Everest in Nepal. They have also toured Egypt, Italy, Australia and other far-flung destinations.

“We left Vernon beginning of December, landing in Panama City, and have worked our way through Central America,” Shannon said in a message to Castanet. “We did Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, a brief few days in Belize and are now in Mexico where we will be finishing off our travels and coming home beginning of April to get settled back in and gear up for hiking and backpacking season.”

The wanderlust couple post about their trips on their Facebook and Instagram pages as well as on a blog, where they also offer travel tips.

“The Seven Waterfall hike was amazing. It’s something not to be missed when in El Salvador,” said Shannon in a March 8 post on Facebook.

“We talked to many people that had done it and all but one told us it was impossible with our young kids. All of those who said we couldn’t, also didn’t have kids. The one who said it was doable, was travelling with his older teen. After pondering it over for a few days we decided to do it. We were also given an option to just do the swimming hole waterfalls instead, but we went for it all.

“We came prepared with both of our Trail Magik carriers when we ran into an area not suitable for the kids to attempt on their own. Once we got to the swimming hole, the girls had warmed up and finished up the hike on their own two legs.”

Shannon said she will be updating their blog when they return to the Okanagan.