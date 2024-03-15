Support is growing for Enderby's bid to win Kraft Hockeyville 2024

Photo: Hockeyville

When it comes to gaining support for a Kraft Hockeyville bid, Angie Clowry knows what she is talking about.

Clowry was instrumental in Lumby winning the 2016 contest, acting as the team leader.

And now she is throwing her support behind Enderby's bid to win the 2024 contest.

Clowry made a video asking for those who love hockey to vote for Enderby for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

Clowry then issued a challenge to former Salmon Arm Silverbacks GM and coach Troy Mick, Vernon city Coun. Akbal Mund and Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton to make a video and challenge others to do the same.

Mick, who also coached the Vernon Vipers for several seasons and is now the coach in U16 Wenatchee Wild, made a video challenging Dennis Holland, scout for the Dallas Stars and former NHL'er Jason Podollan, of Up My Hockey.

“The key to winning is asking for help and keeping the info top of mind and make everyone in the Okanagan aware of the Top 4 short list,” Clowry said.

The winning bid will receive $250,000 to upgrade the community's arena and will host an NHL pre-season game.

In need of urgent repairs, the Enderby arena was closed for the season earlier this year because of a problem with the refrigeration system.

"In January we were forced to close our arena due to mechanical failures with the refrigeration system," said Kaylee Wells, Enderby recreation administrator. "It was devastating. Kids were crying over it."

The arena serves not only Enderby, but surrounding communities like Splatsin and outlying areas.

A Facebook page has been set up to raise support for the bid.

Votes for this year’s winner are cast online. Voting opens March 29 at 6 a.m. and closes March 30 at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada on March 30, after the voting phase is concluded.

Once registered on Hockeyville website, people can vote as many times as they want.

The winner and three runner-ups will also receive $10,000 in new sets of hockey equipment for local youth, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund.

The three other finalists include Cochrane, Alberta; Wolseley, Saskatchewan; and Elliot Lake, Ontario.