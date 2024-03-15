A dust advisory has been issued for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Another dust advisory has been issued for Vernon.

On Friday, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Interior Health, issued the dust advisory for the city because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.