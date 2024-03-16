West Kelowna man looks to break Okanagan Rail Trail records starting in Vernon

Photo: Richard Brown Richard Brown (right) plans to break the record for fastest time running the Okanagan Rail Trail from Vernon to Kelowna

A West Kelowna man is hoping to break records this Sunday.

Richard Brown is hoping to break the time record for running the Okanagan Rail Trail. Brown’s plan is to start in Coldstream and run the trail to Kelowna in under four hours.

According to FastestKnownTime.com the current record is 4:04:13 and was set earlier this month on March 2. Brown says he wants to break the record as a challenge.

“It just sounded like something fun to do,” said Brown.

“I thought it'd be neat to have a story out there that would motivate other people to get out there and push their limits. Then, kind of selfishly, maybe more people would be aware of the record so they could break it. So it'd be a good excuse for me to go there again, and better myself.”

At 31 years old, Brown says he’s completed many marathons and triathlons, including qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

“I've come first in the 50km Spartan Ultra for age group athletes held at Big White in 2022, and I currently hold the record for running the length of the KVR from Myra Canyon to Penticton which was 76km. So although I like to challenge myself, I'm not unrealistic in my capabilities and wish to not suffer needlessly.”

Cheering him on this Sunday will be his parents, who will bike the trail with him and hold his nutrition and hydration. His girlfriend will be at the start line before driving back to Kelowna to meet him at the finish line.

While Brown plans to break a record on Sunday, it will be exciting for another reason as well. This will be the first time Brown sees the Coldstream side of the rail trail.

“I've never even been on the rail trail section along Kalamalka Lake,” said Brown. “I've done up and down the Kelowna section to the airport, I've never been on the Vernon section before.”