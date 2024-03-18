March and vigil planned for Vernon man soon to be missing for six months

Photo: Facebook/MISSING: Blayne Ferguson

This Thursday will mark six months since Blayne Ferguson went missing.

A ‘March to the Park’ and candlelight vigil is planned to take place on the day, March 21.

A Facebook event says anyone wanting to attend should meet in the field area behind the People Place, 3402 27th Ave., at 3 p.m.

Participants will march along 30th Avenue to the courthouse for a “brief loud and proud stop” before continuing past the brewery to Polson Park. According to the event there will be refreshments before the candlelight vigil begins.

“We have chosen this day as it is exactly six months since Blayne disappeared as well as his favourite place to hangout. This will be a safe place for all,” reads the facebook page.

Ferguson was last seen in Vernon on Sept. 21, 2023.

Police said on Sept. 27 that criminality is suspected in his disappearance and released photos of a 2003, blue, four-door, Toyota Echo with B.C. licence plate SJ828K.