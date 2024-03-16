Fundraiser launched for Vernon man after surviving major heart attacks

Photo: GoFundMe

He is described as kind, open and always willing to lend a hand.

And now Wes Harvey, and his wife, Wendy, need a hand themselves.

A serious medical condition has sidelined the Vernon man and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help him and his family.

On Feb. 16, Wes was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack, including a 100 per cent blockage. After a failed angioplasty, where his artery was nicked causing a pericardial effusion (fluid around the heart), he was made comfortable to recover and await open-heart surgery.

On Feb. 28, Wes suffered major cardiac arrest. Medical staff spent more than an hour resuscitating him, and by some miracle, he survived.

Wes was was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma for a couple days.

“They were unsure what his brain activity would look like, once they began to lift sedation as he was under for so long, yet another miracle occurred, and he showed signs of life. Wiggling toes, thumbs up and responsiveness to questions,” the GoFundMe said.

On March 1, they extubated him and he was taken off sedation.

“He suffered a minor stroke, which is impeding his right peripheral vision, and his kidneys did take some damage, but otherwise he is doing ok considering the circumstances. His notorious humour is still loud and clear, and cognitively he looks well.”

On March 3, it was decided surgery was required immediately, or he wouldn’t live to see the end of the day. The surgery was successful, and they completed two bypasses. He has a long road to recovery and still needs a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted. He is also looking at months of therapy.

Wes is still in the hospital, with his wife and his daughter who flew in from east coast, Emory, by his side. He has been receiving dialysis and waiting for an infection to heal before they can go ahead with the next surgery.

“Financial hardship is one of the toughest things for anyone to battle mentally, let alone after a traumatic, life-altering event. Wes, who is the primary financial provider for his family, is feeling the stress that comes along with financial worry. Wendy is off work to be by his side, so we are hoping she can stay off work to be there to his long recovery.”