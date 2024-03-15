Popular Taste of Downtown Vernon takes place Saturday

The Taste of Downtown Vernon is back.

The second annual event takes place Saturday at the Elks Hall from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Put on by the Downtown Vernon Association, the event will feature 13 restaurants and two bakeries.

“For $2 you can sample one of their products,” said Peter Kaz, DVA marketing and events manager. “Most of the restaurants are going to have two or three different items, and they are good portions.”

Kaz said participants purchase their tickets from the DVA at the venue which are then placed into a jar for the corresponding restaurant.

“And outside of the Elks Hall there will be a large events tent with bands playing,” Kaz said.

Last year's inaugural event attracted more than 1,500 people and a large crowd is expected again this year.

Entry to the food fest is free.