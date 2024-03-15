Vernon orchardist says winter cold snap may have damaged some apple trees, but definitely hurt peach trees

Photo: Pixabay

Tom Davison doubts there will be a North Okanagan peach harvest again this year.

He is also waiting to see how his apple trees fared through last winter's cold snap.

Davison is a third-generation farmer at Vernon's Davison Orchards and while he suspects his apple trees survived the winter cold snap, he will not know for sure until later this spring.

“It's unprecedented that we've had three challenging winters in a row,” Davison said. “They've all had these terrible -30 C kind of temperatures.”

Davison said apples tend to be more resilient in cold weather, but there could still be some damage to the fruit trees.

One fruit that likely did not make it through the winter is peaches.

Peach trees tend to be more cold-weather delicate than apples and Davison said it looks like the peach crop was wiped out by the brief, but intense cold snap.

“We are kind of holding our breath to see how they wake up, but the trees have some winter damage for sure,” Davison said. “We have heard tons about the vines and even the cherries – all of those are suffering damage – but apples are more winter hardy and I don't think we will have the level of damage we are seeing in cherries, but the peaches look to be very rough. This will be the third year with no peach crop and it looks to me like the trees are pretty heavily damaged. I'm not even sure the trees are going to survive.”

Davison said it is still too early to tell the full impact winter had on apple trees.

“Last winter, we had similar temperatures and overall the apple crop was fine,” he said. “There were some little pockets of damage.”

Davison says damage to apple trees will not be on the scale of cherries and vineyard, but he “wouldn't be surprised if we have some issues, but I'm optimistic about the apples.”