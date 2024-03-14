Armstrong elementary students team up with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for safety campaign

Photo: RCMP

Elementary students in Armstrong joined the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to encourage drivers to think safety on the road.

Think of Me is a collaborative initiative between police and youth in the community that underscores the importance of road safety and aims to leave a lasting impression on drivers and children.

This year, officers teamed up with students from Highland Park Elementary to launch the campaign in Armstrong.

Over the past several weeks, students participating in the program learned about various road safety topics from officers. They then applied what they learned to create special Think of Me artwork, or tickets that would be handed out as a reminder to drivers to slow down and pay attention in and around school zones.

Students joined officers at a speed check on Wood Avenue in Armstrong to deliver their messages to drivers in person.

“This is the second time around for the program in our area and again it’s a huge success,” says Cpl. Ted Bowen. “Road safety is about influencing drivers to adopt safer habits on the road and prioritize the safety of those around them, especially in areas where children are present. We believe it has a more lasting effect when we can do that in a positive way.”

The program also helps foster a sense of responsibility and awareness about road safety issues in younger generations.

“They engage in interactive activity to learn about road safety in a fun and memorable way that leaves a lasting impression on them,” adds Bowen. “One day, when they’re out on the road, hopefully they can reflect on the experience and apply the lessons they’ve learned.”